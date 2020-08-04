YouTube
    Ram Mandir is also about establishing Ram Rajya: VHP

    Lucknow, Aug 04: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that the Ram Temple was not just another Temple. It is aimed at establishing Ram Rajya in India, where there was equality and harmony.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Central working president of the VHP, Alok Kumar said that they believe that this massive effort is not only to build one more Temple. The campaign is for establishing Ram Rajya, he also said.

    The construction of the Temple was embroiled in hurdles created by many governments.

    Cong didn't want resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute: Yogi Adityanath

    There was manipulation by political forces and long delays in courts. We hope that in about 3 years, the devotees may be able to offer worship in the Ram Lalla sanctum sanctorum of the grand Temple, he also said.

    The Ram Rajya will have a harmonious society based on equality, where every person will be treated with dignity...everyone will be assured food, clothing and shelter along with education and gainful vocations...the family values will be respected, Kumar also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
