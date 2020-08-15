Ram Mandir finds a mention in PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: During his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Ram Mandir.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

He said that the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya started 10 days back. The Ram Janmabhoomi issue has prevailed for centuries. This has however now been resolved peacefully, the PM also said.

The world saw what our soldiers did at Ladakh: PM Modi

The conduct of the people has been unprecedented and this has been an inspiration for the future, the PM also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 laid the foundation stone at 12.44.08 for construction of grand Ram Mandir. Nine bricks have been kept here. They were sent by the devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2.75 lakh such bricks with the engraving Jai Shri Ram the priest presiding over the Bhumi Pujan said.