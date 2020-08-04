Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on Aug 5: Know Timing, How To Watch LIVE

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Aug 04: Ayodhya is gearing up for the much-awaited Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5. The grand event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath, apart from saints and sages from across the country.

Religious rituals got under way in Ayodhya on Monday, two days ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple at a spot where devotees believe Lord Ram was born.

Among the 175 people invited for the main ceremony are 135 sants' belonging to that many spiritual traditions.

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will join the programme via video conferencing. BJP veteran Uma Bharti, a key figure in the Ram temple movement and an accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, said she will not attend because of concerns over catching the infection.

Among the people invited to the event is Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the temple-mosque land dispute case.

On the dais, there will be just five people  Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

LIVE coverage on DD

The ceremony will be broadcast live by Doordarshan. On Sunday Prasar Bharti announced the schedule of LIVE streaming of Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan event.

Extensive coverage planned by DD National in the run up to the events in Ayodhya on wednesday, the 5th August.

There will be a special live show from Ayodhya on the evening of 4th August featuring the Deepotsav from 7pm to 8 pm followed by a special bilingual telecast of Newsnight from the banks of the Sarayu river.

Live telecast of the main events in Ayodhya on covering multiple locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir, will also be carried by other DD channels.

Continuous breaking coverage of events in Ayodhya from 6am on the 5th August on DD News LIVE with inputs from across the globe on the anticipation and reactions of devotees.