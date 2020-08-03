YouTube
    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: No Electronic devices, bags allowed; security code to ensure single entry

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Ram Mandir Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai on Monday gave info about the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. The Bhoomi Pujan is slated to take place on August 5.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Electronic devices, bags will not be allowed in the entire premises

    Rai said that extensive security measures were in place to ensure that Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan ceremony takes place in a peaceful manner.

    "We have printed the invitation cards and each card has a security code that will work only once. No electronic devices and bags will be allowed in the premises. No passes have been issued for any transports,'' Rai said.

    ''Many people have come here. VHP leader Dinesh Chand, mahants from 'akhadas' in Haridwar. All invitees will be here by tomorrow evening. RSS' Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others will come,'' he said.

    ''We have also invited Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Padma Shri, Mohammed Sharif to the foundation stone laying ceremony,'' he said.

    Rai added that the Mahant of Janaki Mandir in Nepal has been invited as well. It will be mandatory for everyone to arrive at the venue 2 hours before PM Narendra Modi arrives.

    Speaking of clothing that will adorn Ram Lalla, Champat Rai said that the deity will be wearing green coloured clothes because green colour signified prosperity.

    ''Some people are so perturbed by PM that they see him in their dreams & lose sleep over him. They're linking green clothes of Lord Ram to PM. It in unfathombale if they were influneced by green clothes or fear of PM,'' he said during the press conference.

    ''It is not a matter pertaining to PMO, CM or the Trust. The priest has been deciding the colour of clothes as per the day. It is fixed. He does not make changes under anyone's influence,'' Rai further said.

