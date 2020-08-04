Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Mandir

India

Ayodhya, Aug 05: The 'bhumi pujan' of the grand temple in Ayodhya, at a spot where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40 pm, which is the 'muhurat' for the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prior to the function, Modi took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi and reached 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

Newest First Oldest First We carried out with our struggle. But PM Modi showed that we did all this within the framework of the Constitution. This has been a long struggle for all of us says Yogi Adityanath. This is a great moment for all Indians says UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi is at the stage after performing the Bhumi Pujan. He will address the gathering shortly. PM Modi lays first brick at 12.44.08 for construction of grand Ram Mandir. PM Modi performs Pushpanjali Arti PM Modi to lay brick for construction of Ram Mandir soon. Kirtan being sung ahead of brick laying. Nine bricks have been kept here. They were sent by the devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2.75 lakh such bricks with the engraving Jai Shri Ram the priest presiding over the Bhumi Pujan said. The brick will be laid at 12.44.08 pm: An auspicious moment PM Modi set to lay first brick for construction of Ram Mandir soon. Bhumi Pujan for construction of grand Ram Mandir begins. Rituals continue at Ayodhya ahead of Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi performs rituals ahead of Bhumi Pujan. Rituals before the Bhumi Puja begin. PM Modi takes his seat. PM Modi proceeds towards the place where the Bhumi Pujan will be held. He will lay the foundation stone in some time from now. PM Modi plants Parijat sampling ahead of Bhumi Bhujan. PM Modi gifts a silver coin at Hanumangarhi Temple He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' & lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple. PM Modi arrives at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi Temple on arrival in Ayodhya. #WATCH live: PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for #RamTemple foundation stone laying ceremony. https://t.co/yo5LpodbSz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020 PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony. PM Narendra Modi has landed in Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony. His chopper has landed at the Saket College helipad from where he will be heading for the Hanumangarhi temple to offer pooja. We're celebrating 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Mandir. After a struggle of over 400 yrs & several sacrifices, we finally have a token of justice. We thank PM: Mahendra Sapa, President (Washington DC chapter), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, organiser of celebration in Washington DC. In 1992, he had taken a vow that he would return to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh only when a Ram temple was built. Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Ayodhya today after 29 years. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches the Ram Janambhoomi site for 'Bhoomi Poojan' India's biggest fortune that we're witnessing Ram Mandir event. To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here: Yoga Guru Ramdev at Ram Janambhoomi site. Ayodhya has united everyone, says BJP leader Uma Bharti at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to Ram Lalla and lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple. He will spend three hours in the city during which he will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple or Lord Hanuman. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. These include 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions. The invitation list for the ceremony has been prepared only after discussions with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, said on Monday. Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live on National broadcaster Doordarshan. The telecast will begin with Deepotsav on Tuesday evening at 7 PM (August 4) and shall also cover the main event on August 5. Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple. Around the town’s Hanumangarhi area – named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday – both police sirens and ‘bhajans’ in praise of Ram are heard. Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. The city’s temples and mosques will remain open, but no other religious event – except for the bhoomi pujan – will take place on Wednesday. The ceremony shall start at around 8 AM and end at about 2 PM. The main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12.30 PM and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 PM on August 5. The Bhumi Pujan shall be conducted by the priests, and the foundation-stone is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up by the Government Of India to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. Nine 'pahans' or tribal priests left for Ayodhya on Tuesday carrying with them the soil of Jharkhand and the water of rivers flowing through the state for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony. Senior BJP leader L K Advani Tuesday said foundation stone laying of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians", PTI reported. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers will light diyas at its headquarter here in Maharashtra on Wednesday and will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Ramcharit Manas' to mark "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Sangh functionary said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prior to the function, PM will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi, PMO said in a statement. PM Modi will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling & subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan. Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate. Every guest who is invited for the ‘bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as ‘prasad'. 150 cops who recovered from COVID-19 will be PM Modi’s security ring, UP deputy inspector general of police said. Here is PM Modi’s full schedule in Ayodhya: 9:35 am: Departure from New Delhi, 10:35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport, 10:40 am: Will leave for Ayodhya by chopper, 11.30 am: Will land at helipad in Saket Colony, 11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi, 12 noon: Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi, 12.15: After darshan of Ram Lalla, tree plantation at Temple premises, 12.30 pm: Bhumi Pujan, 12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying, 1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, 2.05 pm: PM Modi will depart for Saket Helipad,2.20 pm: Departure to Lucknow The ceremony will begin at 12.30 pm. PM Modi will offer prayers and address gathering. Ayodhya has been decked up for the grand event. Hope the current and future generation will follow Lord Ram’s maryada, tweets, Akhilesh Yadav. Former MP CM, Kamal Nath to send 11 silver bricks for the construction of the Ram Mandir. A silver coin will be given to all those at the Bhumi Pujan. The construction of the Ram Mandir will get started with a ground breaking ceremony by PM Modi. A 40 kilogram silver brick will symbolise the start of the construction.

Silver coin for every guest

Every guest who is invited for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as 'prasad'.

The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

Corona test certificate must

All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate.