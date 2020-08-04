Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: Lord Ram’s message to us is to move forward says PM Modi

YouTube
    Ayodhya, Aug 05: The 'bhumi pujan' of the grand temple in Ayodhya, at a spot where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40 pm, which is the 'muhurat' for the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prior to the function, Modi took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi and reached 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: Honoured to be here on this historic day says PM Modi

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Ram Mandir Bhumi pujan:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi ends his speech with Siya Pathi Ramachandra ki jai
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    Message from Lord Ram is move forward. We will move forward as a nation says PM Modi.
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    When humanity believed in Lord Ram, progress has taken place says PM Modi.
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    Lord Ram teaches us how to go ahead with life. Mahatma Gandhi invoked Lord Ram and spoke about Ram Rajya says PM Modi.
    2:04 PM, 5 Aug
    The entire country is immersed in Lord Ram. There is no such aspect in life where Ram is not an inspiration says PM Modi.
    1:57 PM, 5 Aug
    Lord Ram is everywhere, Lord Ram belongs to everyone says PM Modi.
    1:51 PM, 5 Aug
    History has been created and also repeated today says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
    1:49 PM, 5 Aug
    Ram Mandir will open new economic opportunities for the region says PM Modi.
    1:46 PM, 5 Aug
    Ram Mandir is about bringing the country together says PM Modi.
    1:46 PM, 5 Aug
    People from across the world will come here once the Ram Mandir is built says PM Modi.
    1:44 PM, 5 Aug
    There were so many attempts made, but Shri Ram is in all our hearts says PM Modi.
    1:43 PM, 5 Aug
    On behalf of the entire country, I thank all those who sacrificed for the Ram Mandir says PM Modi.
    1:41 PM, 5 Aug
    Just like we fought for our independence, we all fought for the Ram Mandir. People have made sacrifices for this dream to come true says PM Modi.
    1:39 PM, 5 Aug
    Our Ram Lalla who stayed in a tent all these years will get a grand Ram Temple today says PM Modi.
    1:38 PM, 5 Aug
    Years of waiting has ended today says PM Modi after performing Bhumi Pujan. Crores of people cannot believe that this day has come, the PM also said.
    1:36 PM, 5 Aug
    It is my honour that I have been invited here for the Bhumi Pujan says PM Modi.
    1:35 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi begins his speech with Jai Shri Ram.
    1:35 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi unveils the plague with significance.
    1:28 PM, 5 Aug
    The world is our guest. Our country believes in Vasudeva Kutumbakam says Mohan Bhagwat.
    1:23 PM, 5 Aug
    This is not just another Temple says Bhagwat.
    1:23 PM, 5 Aug
    I was told that this struggle would take at least 3 decades says Mohan Bhagwat.
    1:16 PM, 5 Aug
    It is really a happy moment for all of us says RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat.
    1:12 PM, 5 Aug
    We have gone ahead with this historic day despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We have maintained social distancing and followed all protocols as per the directives of the Union Government says Yogi Adityanath.
    1:08 PM, 5 Aug
    We carried out with our struggle. But PM Modi showed that we did all this within the framework of the Constitution.
    1:06 PM, 5 Aug
    This has been a long struggle for all of us says Yogi Adityanath.
    1:03 PM, 5 Aug
    This is a great moment for all Indians says UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.
    1:02 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi is at the stage after performing the Bhumi Pujan. He will address the gathering shortly.
    12:51 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi lays first brick at 12.44.08 for construction of grand Ram Mandir.
    12:50 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi performs Pushpanjali Arti
    12:48 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi to lay brick for construction of Ram Mandir soon.
    Silver coin for every guest

    Every guest who is invited for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as 'prasad'.

    The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

    Corona test certificate must

    All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate.

