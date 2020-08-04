Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan updates: Ayodhya decked up for its big day, outsiders not welcome
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ayodhya, Aug 04: Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day on Wednesday, when the first brick will be laid for the Ram temple in groundbreaking ceremony.
Ayodhya is decked up for the bhoomi pujan that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security has been beefed up in and around Ayodhya, and the administration is on toes to make this historical event a big success.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Ram Mandir Bhumi pujan:
Newest FirstOldest First
10:02 PM, 4 Aug
Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
10:02 PM, 4 Aug
PM Modi will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling & subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan.
10:02 PM, 4 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prior to the function, PM will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi, PMO said in a statement.
10:01 PM, 4 Aug
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers will light diyas at its headquarter here in Maharashtra on Wednesday and will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Ramcharit Manas' to mark "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Sangh functionary said on Tuesday.
10:01 PM, 4 Aug
Senior BJP leader L K Advani Tuesday said foundation stone laying of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians", PTI reported.
10:01 PM, 4 Aug
Nine 'pahans' or tribal priests left for Ayodhya on Tuesday carrying with them the soil of Jharkhand and the water of rivers flowing through the state for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony.
10:00 PM, 4 Aug
The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up by the Government Of India to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020.
10:00 PM, 4 Aug
The Bhumi Pujan shall be conducted by the priests, and the foundation-stone is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
9:59 PM, 4 Aug
The ceremony shall start at around 8 AM and end at about 2 PM. The main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12.30 PM and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 PM on August 5.
9:58 PM, 4 Aug
The city’s temples and mosques will remain open, but no other religious event – except for the bhoomi pujan – will take place on Wednesday.
9:57 PM, 4 Aug
Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
Around the town’s Hanumangarhi area – named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday – both police sirens and ‘bhajans’ in praise of Ram are heard.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live on National broadcaster Doordarshan. The telecast will begin with Deepotsav on Tuesday evening at 7 PM (August 4) and shall also cover the main event on August 5.
9:55 PM, 4 Aug
Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes.
9:55 PM, 4 Aug
The invitation list for the ceremony has been prepared only after discussions with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, said on Monday.
9:54 PM, 4 Aug
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. These include 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions.
9:54 PM, 4 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple. He will spend three hours in the city during which he will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple or Lord Hanuman.
9:54 PM, 4 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple. He will spend three hours in the city during which he will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple or Lord Hanuman.
9:54 PM, 4 Aug
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. These include 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions.
9:55 PM, 4 Aug
The invitation list for the ceremony has been prepared only after discussions with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, said on Monday.
9:55 PM, 4 Aug
Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live on National broadcaster Doordarshan. The telecast will begin with Deepotsav on Tuesday evening at 7 PM (August 4) and shall also cover the main event on August 5.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
Around the town’s Hanumangarhi area – named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday – both police sirens and ‘bhajans’ in praise of Ram are heard.
9:56 PM, 4 Aug
Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow.
9:57 PM, 4 Aug
Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.
9:58 PM, 4 Aug
The city’s temples and mosques will remain open, but no other religious event – except for the bhoomi pujan – will take place on Wednesday.
9:59 PM, 4 Aug
The ceremony shall start at around 8 AM and end at about 2 PM. The main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12.30 PM and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 PM on August 5.
10:00 PM, 4 Aug
The Bhumi Pujan shall be conducted by the priests, and the foundation-stone is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
10:00 PM, 4 Aug
The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up by the Government Of India to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020.
10:01 PM, 4 Aug
Nine 'pahans' or tribal priests left for Ayodhya on Tuesday carrying with them the soil of Jharkhand and the water of rivers flowing through the state for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony.
10:01 PM, 4 Aug
Senior BJP leader L K Advani Tuesday said foundation stone laying of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians", PTI reported.
10:01 PM, 4 Aug
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers will light diyas at its headquarter here in Maharashtra on Wednesday and will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Ramcharit Manas' to mark "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Sangh functionary said on Tuesday.
10:02 PM, 4 Aug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prior to the function, PM will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi, PMO said in a statement.
10:02 PM, 4 Aug
PM Modi will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling & subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan.
10:02 PM, 4 Aug
Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more