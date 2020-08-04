Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan updates: Ayodhya decked up for its big day, outsiders not welcome

India

Ayodhya, Aug 04: Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day on Wednesday, when the first brick will be laid for the Ram temple in groundbreaking ceremony.

Ayodhya is decked up for the bhoomi pujan that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security has been beefed up in and around Ayodhya, and the administration is on toes to make this historical event a big success.

The bhumi pujan will take place on 'Abhijit Muhurta' at 12.15 pm, which is the most auspicious time to lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

Newest First Oldest First Every guest who is invited for the ‘bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as ‘prasad'. All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate. Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. PM Modi will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling & subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prior to the function, PM will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi, PMO said in a statement. The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

