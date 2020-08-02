Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Ram Lalla to don different coloured attires from Monday

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 02: The idol of Ram Lalla is likely to don different coloured attires from Monday onwards till August 5, the day for 'bhoomi pujan' for the grand temple's construction in Ayodhya, depending on the day's significance.

    Representational Image

    "From tomorrow onwards till August 5, we will dress Ram Lalla as per the day's significance. For tomorrow, i.e. Monday, it would be white clothes, for Tuesday it would be red clothes and for Wednesday it would be green clothes," said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the makeshift temple on Sunday.

    "We have also kept an option of yellow and saffron clothes," he added.

    The idol of Ram Lalla is placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed on the site, allotted for it by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict in November.

    The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be one of the largest Hindu temples in the world with the height of 161-feet which is an increase by 20-feet from the previous design prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.

    As per the modification suggested in the design of the temple, the width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height will go up to 161 feet from the 128 feet.

    At 12.30 pm on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 20:54 [IST]
