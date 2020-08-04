Ram Mandir: 12:44:08 to 12:44:40 PM, an auspicious moment of 32 seconds

Lucknow, Aug 04: The auspicious moment on August 5 for the Bhumi Pujan will last only for 32 seconds.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that the priests and religious leaders supervising the entire event have said that the muhurat or auspicious moment will last only for 32 second on Wednesday. This is from 12:44:08 PM until 12:44:40 PM.

Meanwhile Vedic rituals also began at the Hanumangarhi Temple. The three day Vedic rituals began on Monday and will end with the Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will perform the pooja at 12.15 pm.

Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do a special puja at Hanumangarhi Temple. They will then lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram Temple at the Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji, Madhuvan Das of the Hanumangarhi Temple was quoted as saying by ANI.

At the Ram Janmabhoomi, 21 priests started the Vedic rituals at around 9 am for the Ramacharya Puja. 8 priests from Ayodhya, five each from Varanasi and Delhi and three from Kamikochi in Tamil Nadu are performing the rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi.

The city of Ayodhya has been decked up for August 5, where religious leaders and dignitaries will be present. The number of people who will be present will however be lesser owing to the pandemic.

Five people will be on the stage on August 5 when the Bhumi Pujan will be held for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The five who would be on stage are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor, Anandiben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.