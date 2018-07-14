Ram Madhav slams Mehbooba Mufti for ‘Salahuddin’ remark

New Delhi, July 14: Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary, denied former CM Mehbooba Mufti's allegations of the Centre trying to break her party, saying she is blaming Delhi for their internal conflicts.

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti's comment, Madhav said, " What Mehbooba ji said yesterday is unfortunate and based on lies. No one in Delhi is trying to break their party. Instead of solving their internal conflicts they're blaming Delhi and threatening in name of terrorism. As far as BJP is concerned,we aren't trying to break any party."

Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Madhav said, "As far as the threat over 'Salahuddin' is concerned, the Central government and security forces have the power to neutralise all the terrorist who are in the valley and those might turn to terrorism due to Mehbooba ji."

The PDP chief, during a press conference, on Friday said that if the central government split her party to form new government in the state, it would create more Salahuddins and Yasin Maliks, who were first to take arms after the 1987 elections were allegedly rigged.

Also, he slammed Congress MP Shahi Tharoor for his comments on Hindu Pakistan. "Tharoor ji neither understands Pakistan nor Hindus properly. Therefore he's talking about 'Hindu Pakistan'. Modi ji's government will be there for next 5 years too, India will stay India and a proud developed nation. There are elections in Pakistan, let's see what becomes of them," Ram Madhav said.