    Ram Madhav, MoS Jitendra Singh in quarantine after J&K BJP chief tests positive

    New Delhi, July 14: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and BJP leader Ram Madhav have gone into self-quarantine after Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravindra Raina tested positive for COVID-19. Singh had come in contact with Raina recently.

    Jitendra Singh
    Jitendra Singh

    In a tweet, Jitendra Singh said, "Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on July 12 (sic)."

    BJP leader Ram Madhav says he is quarantining himself after J&K party chief tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had annouced that he was in self quarantine.

    Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague n BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested +ve for Corona today n I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested -ve for Corona 5 times in last two weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me n others.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 17:17 [IST]
