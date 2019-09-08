Ram Jethmalani's complete family tree explained

New Delhi, Sep 08: Ram Jethmalani, one of India's finest defence lawyers and a former union minister, passed away at his home in Delhi. He was 95.

Ram Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi, his son Mahesh Jethmalani told PTI.

Jethmalani's son Mahesh and other close acquaintances said he was not keeping well for a few months.

Born on 14 September 1923, Jethmalani a six-time Rajya Sabha member, served as a Union Minister in the United Front and NDA governments. He joined the BJP-led NDA ministry in 1998 and then again in October 1999. However, he quit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in July 2000.

As a lawyer, he has represented a sweep of cases from the high-profile to the controversial for which he has faced both accolades and severe criticism.

After practicing for over seven decades, Ram Jethmalani on September 8, announced his retirement during a function organised by the Apex bar body, the Bar Council of India, to felicitate the new Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra.

Here are some things that you ought to know about this maverick lawyer:

Ram Jethmalani, known as a maverick lawyer with many distinctions to his credit, obtained a law degree at an early age of 17 and started practising law in Karachi until the partition of India. The partition led him to move to Bombay as a refugee and he began his life afresh with his family.

Well known for speaking his head, he has proved it several a times. In 2011, at a reception hosted by Pakistan High Commission for the Pakistan Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and in the presence of Chinese ambassador, Jethmalani called China an enemy of both India and Pakistan.

Despite being such an aged person, he always maintained a good mental and physical health. He used to get up early and hit the badminton court every day and prefered always vegetarian.

Ram Jethmalani, Personal life:

He first married Durga, at the age of eighteen, and later Ratna Shahani, who was herself a lawyer, in the year 1952. He has two sons and two daughters, of whom, Mahesh Jethmalani and Late Rani Jethmalani are also well known lawyers. Other two sons: Mahesh Jethmalani and Janak Jethmalani.

Ram Jethmalani's daughter Rani had died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted with multiple organ complications. In her 50s, Rani was an eminent social activist.

It is unfortunate that just 6 days ahead of his 96th birthday on 8th September 2019 Ram Jethmalani passes away.

Personal Life

Full Name Ram Jethmalani

Date of Birth 14 Sep 1923 (Age 96)

Place of Birth Sindh (Pakistan)

Party name: Bharatiya Janta Party

Profession: Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India

Father's Name: Late Shri Bulchand Gurmukh Dass

Mother's Name: Shrimati Parbati Jethmalani

Spouse's Name Shrimati Ratna R.

Spouse's Profession Lawyer

Children:

Son­ Mahesh Jethmalani, Janak Jethmalani

Daughter: Late Rani Jethmalani, Shobha Jethmalani

Books Published:

He has published many books, namely 'Justice Soviet Style', 'Big Egos Small Men', 'Conscience of a Maverick', 'Maverick: Unchanged, Unrepentant'. He has also written books on various law subjects such as Private International Law, Media Law and Conflict of Laws. He also has two biographies written after him, 'Ram Jethmalani: An Authorized Biography' by Nalin Gera; and 'The Rebel' by Susan Adelman.

Conflict of Laws, 1955

Justice: Soviet Style and

Big Egos and Small Men;

Contributor of articles to Indian Express, Illustrated Weekly, Asian Age and Tehelka

Sports, Clubs, Favourite Pastimes and Recreation

Bangalore Golf Club,

Pune Club,

Bombay Gymkhana,

Bombay Presidency Radio Club and

India International Centre; badminton

Awards:

International Jurist Award

World Peace Through Law Award

Salary (approx.) INR 25 Lakh/ hearing

Net Worth

(approx.)

INR 64,82,55,305 (as in 2016)

Does Ram Jethmalani smoke: Not Known

Does Ram Jethmalani drink alcohol: Yes

While at school, he got a double promotion because of his intelligence. This made him complete his matriculation at just 13