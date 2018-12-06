  • search
    Ram Jethmalani, BJP jointly move application to end suit over expelling him

    New Delhi, Dec 5: Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani and BJP jointly moved an application on Thursday, 6 December, to end suit pending in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

    [Order of Governor is open invitation to do corruption: Ram Jethmalani]

    Jethmalani had filed a suit against BJP for expelling him from the party.

    Ram Jethmalani

    The case pertains to Jethmalani's expulsion from the party in May, 2013 for "breach of discipline", after he openly criticized the party leadership.

    The suit alleges that as per the Constitution of the party, the power to expel a member rested with its disciplinary body, and not its parliamentary board. The disciplinary board was however not in existence at the time of expulsion.

    Jethmalani has hence urged the Court to declare his expulsion null and void and sought damages of Rs. 50 lakh.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 19:26 [IST]
