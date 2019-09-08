Ram Jethmalani: A look at some of his most controversial, high-profile cases

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 08: Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on Sunday at 95, represented several high-profile and controversial for which he attracted severe criticism. The 95-year-old died in Delhi Sunday morning.

Jethmalani who obtained his law degree from Sind University (now in Pakistan) when he was only 17, had to apply for special permission to practice before the stipulated age of 21.

Many of his defences involved people involved in scams, criminals, gangsters, smugglers etc. His clients included the likes of LK Advani, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Manu Sharma, Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Haji Mastan etc.

Eminent lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95

Here are some of the high-profile and most controversial cases contested by the late lawyer.

Harshad Mehta scam: Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, one of the accused in the Securities Scam of 1992, was convicted in only four out of 27 criminal charges brought against him, before his death in 2001 at the age of 47.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: In 2015, while defending convict Murugan, Jethmalani argued in the Supreme Court that the former Prime Minister's assassination was not a 'crime against India'.

Indira Gandhi assassination case: In 1988, he got a last-minute reprieve from execution, from the Supreme Court, for the two bodyguards of Indira Gandhi, who had assassinated her in 1984. They were eventually hanged in 1989.

Hawala case: In 1997, the-then BJP president LK Advani was absolved of all charges, in the 1996 Hawala scandal, by the Delhi High Court.

Jessica Lall Murder case: In 2010, Jethmalani was unable to overturn in Supreme Court, the 2006 conviction by the Delhi High Court, of Manu Sharma

Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: In 2014, the Bombay High Court discharged BJP leader Amit Shah from the case. Later that year, Shah went on to become the BJP national president, a post he still holds; he is also the current Union Home Minister

Ram Jethmalani's complete family tree explained

2G Spectrum case: In December 2017, the Delhi High Court acquitted DMK leader Kanimozhi of all the charges against her.

Lalu Prasad Fodder scam: Jethmalani represented RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who was involved in the 900 crore fodder scam which broke out in the year 1996, reports Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Arun Jaitley: Represented the Delhi Chief Minister in the defamation case filed by the late Finance Minister over Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) corruption allegations; later, however, Kejriwal apologised to Jaitley to settle the case

Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case: He appeared for former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's disproportionate assets case worth Rs 66.65 crore in the year 2014, reports PTI.

BS Yeddyurapppa - Illegal mining case:

The former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa along with 12 other accused were represented by Jethmalani in an illegal mining case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.