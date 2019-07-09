Ram Janmabhoomi: Unhappy with progress during mediation, plaintiff tells SC

New Delhi, July 09: The Supreme Court was told that there has not been much progress made in the the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

The petitioner told the court that not much progress has been made even after the first round of mediation. The court was also urged to list the matter at the earliest.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi directed the petitioner, who is also the plaintiff to file an application. Once you file the application, we will consider it, the CJI also said.

In March the Supreme Court referred the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation and appointed former SC judge Justice (retd) F M I Kallifulla as chairperson of the panel of mediators.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The bench directed that the mediation will be held at Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer said the panel of mediators will file a progress report of the mediator proceedings within four weeks and the process should be completed within eight weeks.

The court said that "utmost confidentiality" should be maintained to ensure success of mediation and neither print nor electronic media should report the proceedings.

The bench also directed that panel of mediators can co-opt more members in the team and in case of any difficulty the chairman will inform the court's registry about it.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.