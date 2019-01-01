Ram Gopal Yadav says, Akhilesh to take a call if Congress will be part of alliance in UP or not

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 1: The way Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders are talking about their alliance in Uttar Pradesh, it seems to be a matter of few days when it will be announced and its road map will be prepared very soon by both the parties.

    Ram Gopal Yadav

    Samajwadi Party general secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said that both the parties are going to join hands in Uttar Pradresh for Lok Sabha elections. However, he left the matter on the party president Akhilesh if the Congress will be its part or not.

    The SP and the BSP alliance for the Lok Sabha elections is almost final. Everyone knows that a big alliance is going to be formed in the state. This is sure to happen. Final decision will be taken by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati that who all will be part of the alliance.

    Ram Gopal Yadav said that he is not authorised to speak on the issue of the Congress if it will be part of the alliance or not. Akhilesh Yadav earlier said that alliance will be a confluence of people and ideologies.

    It is expected that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) may also join the alliance. Sources said that a compromise has been reached upon on seats but leaders are keeping silent on this issue. There is also confusion over the Congress however it appears that the Congress will be out of the alliance. Both the Congress and the BSP expressed their anger over the Congress.

