Raliways' novel fix for punctuality problems

Indian Railways may consider factoring in train delay timings in its timetable so that the punctuality record improves, said reports.

This means that if the actual run time of the train is 20 hours and if there is a possibility of train getting delayed by 30 mins, then the schedule would incorporate them possible delay time.

Northern Railway has also proposed to delay the arrival times of nearly 95 trains. If approved, your travel time will increase automatically by 30 minutes to an hour. Railways has, on many occasions, said that the ongoing repair work on tracks is the main reason behind trains running late, said an ET report.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal had earlier warned heads of zonal railways that delays in train services will defer their appraisal proportionately, giving them a month to improve punctuality.

During an internal meeting last week, Goyal lashed out at zonal general managers and said that they cannot hide behind the pretext of maintenance work to explain delays in train services, a senior railway ministry source had told PTI.

