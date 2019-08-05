Raksha Bandhan 2019 date, significance, Muhurat and why it is tied on left hand

New Delhi, Aug 05: It's time for the festival that highlights the bond between a brother and sister. All Indian sisters wait to tie the sacred thread, called 'Rakhi 'on her brothers' wrist and hence it is called Raksha Bandhan. A festival celebrated with great fervour across India.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravan( Shravan Poornima). It is one of the most popular festivals of India. There are many stories illustrating the origin of this festival.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan:

The festival has a lot of historical signficance and one of stories according to Hindu mythology goes long back.

A war broke out between the Gods and the Demons ,which went on continuously for 12 long years at the end of the war Demons won. The Demons captured the throne of the King of the Gods-Indra and also established there might over the entire three Worlds.

When Indra lost the battle, he sought advice of his spiritual teacher, Brihaspati. Brihaspati advised Indra to chant some mantras that would give him protection. This ceremony of chanting the mantras started in the month of Shravan on a Full Moon day. During this ceremony a thread was tightly tied around a small packet with blessings. After the ceremony, this small packet containing the protection blessings was tied by Lord Indra's wife, Shachi, who is also known as Indrani, on Indra's wrist. Because of these blessings, it was said that Indra got his strength back to defeat the Demons and get back his lost kingdom.

Thus it was more about victory in the war then about brother-sister bond back then.

However, owing to many Hindu mythology and stories today the festival is more synonymous to the love and bond between brothers and sisters and it can be said that it's a festival that reinforces and reaffirms the love between a sister and brother. While on one hand, the brother promises to look after his sister and protect her all his life, on the other hand, the sister prays for the long life of her brother.

On this day, the silk thread that the sister ties on her brothers' wrist is not just a thread, but a mark of pure, sacred and unceasing love between the two, coupled with the mantra for everlasting protection. When the sister gets married, the brother makes it a point to visit the sisters' house and get the Rakhi tied by her.