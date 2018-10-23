Delhi HC dismisses Rakesh Asthana's plea, matter posted for Oct 29

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Delhi High Court CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana's petition seeking quashing of the CBI's FIR against him for Monday (Oct 29).

The court asked CBI director, Alok Verma, has to respond to the allegations levelled by Rakesh Asthana. Till then no action can be taken against him.

Advocate for Rakesh Asthana submitted before Delhi HC, "This matter is of great urgency. The person whose arrest was recommended by Asthana has now been made a complainant&based on his complaint this FIR has been filed. Any investigation without proper permission will be illegal."

Delhi High Court said all electronic records of the accused to be preserved including mobile phones, laptops etc

The CBI registered an FIR against Asthana and others a week ago for allegedly accepting bribes running into crores of rupees to settle a money laundering and corruption case involving businessman Moin Qureshi, the CBI has still not arrested the officer.

Asthana has been called "the PM's blue-eyed boy" by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet he posted on Monday. He was elevated as one of the country's top investigators in controversial circumstances last year.

Asthana had complained against CBI Director Alok Verma on August 24, 2018, that he had taken a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Sana to give him relief in the matter.