Rakesh Asthana moved out of CBI

New Delhi, Jan 17: Tenure of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and three other CBI officers has been curtailed by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, with immediate effect.

Rakesh Asthana has been moved to Civil Aviation Security. Also, Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, MK Sinha and Jayant Naiknavare, have been moved out of CBI.

This comes after Alok Verma was removed as the CBI Director last week by the high-powered selection committee headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi High Court last week had refused to quash a case of corruption lodged against Asthana and asked the CBI to finish the probe in a time-bound manner. The selection committee is set to meet on January 24 to select the next CBI Director.