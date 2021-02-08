YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The bill was introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament last week.

    Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

    4G mobile internet services restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

    He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

      PM Modi speaks on MSP | PM coins new FDI meaning | Oneindia News

      He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh.

      More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

      Read more about:

      jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Monday, February 8, 2021, 14:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 8, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X