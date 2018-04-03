Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes oath in Kannada

Former telecom entrepreneur Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar too oath in Kannada on Tuesday. Rajeev Chandrashekhar has been MP twice before, first in 2006 and then in 2012 as an independent candidate. He got the support of the BJP and JD(S) on both occasions.

He tweeted, "Today I took oath for my third term as MP - to protect n serve Country n constitution - watched by my parents! As with my two earlier terms, I consider it a honour n privilege to serve as MP n will work hard to be worthy of all ur trust n support."

However, three members of Congress elected from Karnataka, including L Hanumanthaiah, did not take oath today.

With 50 candidates casting votes in his favour, Rajeev Chandrasekhar won the elections comfortably. He represented the BJP which had 46 MLAs, including the support of BSR Congress and KJP legislators.

The ruling Congress had taken a dig at the Opposition BJP for fielding Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Rajya Sabha elections from the State, the Congress had alleged that the BJP "cheated Karnataka" by repeatedly nominating and electing non-Kannadigas as representatives of the State in the Upper House. In its counter, the BJP described Chandrasekhar as a person who has "consistently raised issues of importance on Bengaluru and Karnataka". The party particularly cited the "steel flyover scam".

