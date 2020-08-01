Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away; PM, President offer condolences

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 01: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, has died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.

Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers, tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Amar Singh saying, "Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti."

"Saddened to know about the death of senior leader and parliamentarian Amar Singh," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Conveying his condolences to the family, the defence minister said Amar Singh, who was very energetic and humorous, had friends in all political parties. Amar Singh's name had emerged in the alleged cash for votes scam and he was arrested as well. He was expelled from Samajwady Party a few years back, and had warmed up to the RSS.

"My sincere condolences to the family of Shri Amar Singh ji. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved wife and daughters in this sad moment," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.