Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session from July 18

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi, July 1: The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session from July 18 and it is scheduled to conclude on August 10, according to an official statement.

    "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Wednesday, July 18 at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, August 10," Upper House Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma said in the statement.

    The Monsoon Session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had announced early this week.

    The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be at the top of the government's agenda.

    More than six ordinances will be taken up, Kumar had said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
