Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform changes to military green

New Delhi, Nov 18: The uniform of the marshals of the Rajya Sabha has been changed to military green, on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

The new uniform gives miltary look, however the colour is a little different from the ones worn by military personnel. Earlier, it was a turban with Indian attire.

The Rajya Sabha convenes for the winter session commencing Monday for a landmark 250th sitting today.

From imposition of additional excise duty on dhotis in 1953 to GST in 2017, from the passage of Andhra State Bill in 1953 to JK Reorganisation Bill in 2019, from clearing the AIIMS Bill in 1955 to the National Medical Council Bill in 2019, and from setting up of the UGC in 1954 to empowering children with the Right to Free and Compulsory Education in 2009, Rajya Sabha has come a long way in addressing the challenges faced and meeting the requirements of the nation.

The Journey since 1952 providing glimpses of various aspects of functioning of the House and its Hindi version.

To mark the evolution of Rajya Sabha and its functioning with 44 articles in Hindi and English by the sitting and former members and those associated with the functioning of the House will be released.

There would be a discussion in the House on the ''Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity: Need for Reform'' on the first working day.

A silver coin of Rs 250 and a postal stamp of Rs 5 will also be released, the statement added.

Naidu said a joint sitting of members of both the houses of Parliament will be held in the Central Hall on the 26th of this month marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

