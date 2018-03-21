Rajya Sabha elections: Richest candidate worth Rs 4,000 crore, lowest Rs 4 lakh

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on Friday and there are several crorepatiss in the fray. The richest candidate is Mahendra Prasad of the JD(U) contesting from Bihar. He has assets worth over Rs 4,000 crore, states the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The richest:

Mahendra Prasad: JD(U): Bihar: Rs 4,078 crore

Jaya Bachchan: SP: UP: Rs 1,001 crore

B M Farooq: JD(S): Karnataka: Rs 766 crore

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Congress: WB: Rs 649 crore

C M Ramesh: TDP: AP: Rs 258 crore

The lowest assets:

Achyutananda Samananta: BJD: Odisha: Rs 4 lakh

Samir Oraon: BJP: Jharkhand: Rs 18 lakh

V Muraleedharan: BJP: MAH: Rs 27 lakh

Rajmani Patel: Congress: MP: Rs 34 lakh

Sakaldeep: BJP: UP: Rs 35 lakh

Other details:

Out of the 63 candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha elections, 16 have declared criminal cases against them. Out of this 8 have declared serious criminal cases such as kidnapping, attempt to murder, robbery etc.

None of the candidates have declared their age below 42 years. 38 (60%) candidates have declared their age to be between 42 to 60 years while 25(40%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Among the 63 contesting candidates analysed, 5 (8%) are women.

OneIndia News

