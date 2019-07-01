Rajya Sabha elections: DMK says no to Manmohan Singh from Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 01: The DMK has turned down a request by the Congress to field Dr. Manmohan Singh for the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The DMK named three candidates for the elections for the Upper House from Tamil Nadu. It may be recalled that elections for six seats to the Rajya Sabha were announced by the Election Commission last month.

Taking into account the strength of the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly, it can send three MPs to the Upper House.

Reports had suggested that the Congress had sought one seat for Singh as his term from Assam had come to an end. In Assam the Congress does not have enough MLAs to nominate Singh.

As per the agreement, the DMK had decided to allocate one seat to MDMK, while the DMK would contest on the remaining two seats. A statement by the DMK stated that M Shanmugam and P Wilson are its nominees for the election, which will be held on July 18.

In the TN assembly, the DMK has 100 members, while the ruling AIADMK has 123.