Rajya Sabha elections 2018 LIVE: All eyes would be on Uttar Pradesh

The voting for 58 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha will be held on Friday. The voting will be held between 9 am and 4 pm. Of the 58 seats in the Upper House to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected. Voting for the remaining 25 seats will be held in six states.
Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election will begin from 5 pm onwards on March 23, 2018. Results are expected to will be announced the same evening.
The most-watched state would be Uttar Pradesh where the BJP has fielded 9 candidates while the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party one each. To ensure a win from UP, each candidate would need to get 37 preference votes. With the BJP and allies having 324 MLAs in the UP Legislative Assembly, the BJP will have no problem in sending 8 of its candidates to the Upper House of Parliament.
[ Read More: Rajya Sabha elections: Richest candidate worth Rs 4,000 crore, lowest Rs 4 lakh]
After electing 8 candidates, the BJP would still have 28 surplus votes. This would mean the BJP would need an additional 9 votes to ensure that its 9th candidate is elected to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP would count on the votes of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party which has four MLAs. The BJP can also bank on Naresh Agarwal's son, Nitin Agarwal's vote which would take the tally up to five.
Rajya Sabha elections 2018: Stay tuned for Live updates here
Rajya Sabha seats due to fall vacant next month are from 16 states. Here's the complete list of the states and the number of vacancies that will be filled.
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
Maharashtra: 6 seats
Bihar: 6 seats
West Bengal: 5 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 5 seats
Gujarat: 4 seats
Karnataka: 4 seats
Andhra Pradesh: 3 seats
Telangana: 3 seats
Rajasthan: 3 seats
Odisha: 3 seats
Jharkhand: 2 seats
Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
Haryana: 1 seat
Himachal Pradesh: 1 seat
Uttarakhand: 1 seat
For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected. Voting for the remaining 25 seats will be held in six states. They are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.