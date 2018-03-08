Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Jaitley to contest from UP

Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister, will contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. Jaitley is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

The BJP also decided to field Union Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan from Madhya Pradesh. Pradhan currently represents Bihar.

The BJP also decided to field Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat. Bhupender Yadav, the general secretary of the BJP will contest from Rajasthan. Going by the numbers, the BJP can elect all these members from the respective states.

Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will contest from Madhya Pradesh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar and J P Nadda from Himachal Pradesh, the party said in a statement.

Voting to the Rajya Sabha will be held on March 23. The BJP is however yet to take a call on who it would field from Karnataka. The BJP can elect one member from Karnataka and the state unit has proposed the names of Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Vijay Sankeshwar.

The Congress in Karnataka has however decided to play the Kannada card. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the high command's candidate, Sam Pitroda stating that it would be better to elect a local from the state in view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The Congress has now decided field Pitroda from Gujarat.

OneIndia News

