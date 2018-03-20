Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Here is how the states will vote

Friday would be a big day and the counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha seats would take place.

The BJP will look to improve its tally in the Upper House. The party is in coalition in 21 states while it also has 15 Chief Ministers and with these numbers, it is hopeful of a strong performance.

The BJP went on to become the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha last August. This time it would look to add at least 29 seats to its kitty.

Here is what is up for grabs on Friday:

Uttar Pradesh:

There are 10 vacancies in UP. The BJP is assured of at least 8 seats. Each candidate would require the support of 37 MLAs and with 311 MLAs in the 403 member House, the BJP can easily elect 8.

The Samajwadi Party will be able to send one member to the Upper House. However there have been reports of a split and if this continues, it would find it difficult to send the one member. The SP has 47 MLAs and if the split continues then it would need the support of 7 Congress MLAs.

The interesting contest would be with regard to the 9th candidate of the BJP. It is banking on the fact that the Congress and BSP with 19 MLAs cannot elect a single member. If the BSP and Congress join hands with the SP, they would be able to elect one more candidate. If they opt against it, then the BJP could send the 9th member with the help of the SBSP which has four members. This party has however remained non-committal.

Bihar:

Here the UPA and NDA would be able to send 3 members each. There are six vacancies and each member would require the support of 35 MLAs. The RJD and JD(U) with 80 and 71 MLAs each would be able to elect two members. The BJP with 53 MLAs can send one of its members. The Congress with 27 MLAs too would be able to send a member to the RS with the help of the RJD's surplus votes.

Maharashtra:

There are 6 vacancies and each member would require the support of 42 MLAs. The BJP and Shiv Sena will be able to 2 and 1 member of the Upper House respectively. The contest would be interesting if both the BJP and Sena come together as they send in a 4th member with the help of their surplus votes. The Congress will be able to send one member as it has 42 votes. The NCP with 41 MLAs will have to rely on independents or smaller parties to send its candidate.

West Bengal:

There are 5 vacancies in this state. Each member would need the support of 50 MLAs. The Trinamool Congress with 213 MLAs will be able to send four members. The Congress with 42 MLAs will require either the 13 surplus votes of the TMC or the CPI(M)'s 26 MLAs to send one member to the Rajya Sabha.

Gujarat:

There are four vacancies in Gujarat. Each candidate needs the support of 37 MLAs. The BJP with 99 MLAs can elect 2 candidates. The Congress with 78 MLAs too can send two of its members to the Rajya Sabha.

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, there are four seats up for grabs. With each candidate requiring the support of 46 MLAs, the Congress with 124 MLAs is in a comfortable position to send at least 2 candidates. The BJP will be able to send one candidate. The fourth seat would be interestingly poised and the Congress would look to use its surplus votes and the help of the rebel JD(S) candidates to send its third representative.

Madhya Pradesh:

A candidate would need the backing of 39 MLAs and there are five vacancies. The BJP can send 4 members to the RS while the Congress with 58 MLAs can elect one.

Odisha:

Here there are 3 vacancies and each candidate would require the support of 37 MLAs. The BJD with 118 seats is in a position to win all three seats.

Telangana:

With 91 MLAs, the TRS is in a comfortable position to win all the three seats. The Congress here was reduced to a smaller margin and has 12 members. Two of its MLAs passed away, seven joined the TRS while two more were disqualified. With the margin reduced, the TRS finds itself in a comfortable position to win all three seats.

Rajasthan:

There are 3 vacancies here and each candidate would need the support of 51 MLAs. With 159 MLAs the BJP can elect all three candidates and would also have a surplus of 6 votes.

Andhra Pradesh:

There are 3 vacancies and each candidate would need the support of 44 MLAs. The TDP with 102 MLAs can send two of its members while the YSR Congress Party with 67 MLAs can elect one.

Jharkhand:

There are 2 vacancies and each candidate would need the support of 28 MLAs. The BJP has 43 MLAs and can comfortably win one seat. If the BJP bags the support of the AJSU with four MLAs it could send its second candidate. The JMM with 19 seats could manage to send its candidate if it gets the support of the Congress and JVM(P) which have 7 and 2 seats respectively.

Himachal Pradesh:

For the one seat vacant, the candidate would need the backing of 35 MLAs. The BJP has 44 and is comfortably poised to take this seat.

Haryana:

There is one vacancy here and a candidate would need the support of 46 MLAs. The BJP has 47 MLAs and can elect its member.

Kerala:

There is one vacancy here and the candidate would need the support of 71 MLAs. The CPM will be able to elect its members comfortably with the 90 MLAs it has in the state assembly.

Uttarakhand:

With one vacancy, a candidate would need the support of 36 MLAs. The BJP has 57 MLAs and would have no problem in electing its candidate.

Chattisgarh:

The BJP with 49 MLAs can easily fill up with one vacancy. The support needed for a candidate here is 46.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day