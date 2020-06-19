Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: Polling for 19 seats today, close contest in Gujarat, MP, Raj

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Jun 18: Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The polling will begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of the votes will be done on the same day at 5 pm.
The election in Manipur is also likely to be interesting following the resignation of nine members of the ruling coalition and the opposition Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government. The BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu.