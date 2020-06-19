Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands
New Delhi, June 19: Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The polling will begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of the votes will be done on the same day at 5 pm.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote for the #RajyaSabhaElection, at state Assembly in Amaravati.— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Voting is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats of the state. pic.twitter.com/UanV4yE9mt
Meghalaya: Voting is underway for one seat of Rajya Sabha, at the state Assembly in Shillong. pic.twitter.com/t3WCoHRfYt— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Gujarat: BJP MLA from Matar assembly constituency, Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrives at legislative assembly in an ambulance. He was admitted at hospital following a health issue & reached here directly from the hospital. Polling for 4 Rajya Sabha seats of state is underway. pic.twitter.com/bhq1sNiXCB— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Rajasthan: Three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reach state legislative assembly in Jaipur ahead of the polling for #RajyaSabhaElection today. In the state, polling for three seats to be held. pic.twitter.com/1lyvD51Bbt— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Buses carrying Congress MLAs, leave from party leader Kamal Nath's residence, for the state legislative assembly in Bhopal ahead of #RajyaSabhaElection today. Voting to be held for three Rajya Sabha seats of the state today. pic.twitter.com/kUyl8R1Tjb— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote for #RajyaSabhaElection at the state Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/BB2l5tYGcF— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020