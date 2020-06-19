  • search
    Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The polling will begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of the votes will be done on the same day at 5 pm.

    Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Polling for 19 seats today, close contest likely in Gujarat, MP, Raj

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    11:52 AM, 19 Jun
    Both BJP and Congress are hopeful of getting those two crucial votes of the BTP. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "The BJP and its governments have done numerous things for the welfare of tribals.
    11:52 AM, 19 Jun
    "We will not give our votes unless and until we get a written assurance. We are an independent party, which keeps distance from both the BJP and the Congress," Mahesh Vasava told reporters. "My father and I have decided not to cast our votes until we get an assurance about the implementation of schedule 5 of the Constitution and PESA Act. Although our votes are important, people whom we represent are more important to us," he added. PESA Act refers to the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. "Despite repeated representation to both the parties in the past, they did nothing for the welfare of ST, SC, OBC, minority and migrant workers," he alleged. "We will think about voting only after getting an assurance," Vasava said.
    11:51 AM, 19 Jun
    Just before the polling for four Rajya Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said that they would not cast their votes until they are given a written assurance about the welfare of tribals, migrants and Dalits. Votes of BTP chief Chhotu Vasava and his son Mahesh Vasava are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress in this election.
    11:43 AM, 19 Jun
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote for in Amaravati.
    11:07 AM, 19 Jun
    The state to watch out in today Rajya Sabha elections is Gujarat. There are four seats each in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur there is one seat each.
    11:03 AM, 19 Jun
    Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren. Congress leader Shahzada Anwar and BJP state chief Deepak Prakash are the two other candidates. Polling began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, amid elaborate safety arrangements in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, assembly officials said.
    10:49 AM, 19 Jun
    Meghalaya: Voting is underway for one seat of Rajya Sabha, at the state Assembly in Shillong.
    10:12 AM, 19 Jun
    Independent MLAs Saryu Rai&Amit Yadav have extended their support to BJP&we hope to get the support of 2 other MLAs. With 32 votes, we hope to sent Deepak Prakash to Rajya Sabha: BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan
    10:11 AM, 19 Jun
    Gujarat: BJP MLA from Matar assembly constituency, Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrives at legislative assembly in an ambulance. He was admitted at hospital following a health issue & reached here directly from the hospital. Polling for 4 Rajya Sabha seats of state is underway.
    10:11 AM, 19 Jun
    It is very clear that we will win one seat in the Rajya Sabha Election: Former Chief Minister & Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote at the state Assembly in Bhopal.
    9:27 AM, 19 Jun
    Rajasthan: Three buses, carrying BJP MLAs, reach state legislative assembly in Jaipur
    9:27 AM, 19 Jun
    Madhya Pradesh: Buses carrying Congress MLAs, leave from party leader Kamal Nath's residence, for the state legislative assembly in Bhopal ahead of Rajya Sabha Election today.
    9:26 AM, 19 Jun
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote in Bhopal.
    9:26 AM, 19 Jun
    The Gujarat government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the MLAs who were hospitalised for testing positive for Covid-19. Two separate waiting halls have been finalised in the state Assembly building.
    9:21 AM, 19 Jun
    The Rajasthan BJP MLAs were ferried to the state legislative assembly in Jaipur in three buses. Three Upper House seats are up for grabs. The Congress has fielded KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi while BJP's Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat have filed the nomination papers.
    8:46 AM, 19 Jun
    In Rajasthan the Congress is set to ensure the victory of both its candidates. It may be recalled that both the BJP and Congress had whisked away its legislators to resorts amidst allegations of poaching.
    8:45 AM, 19 Jun
    The YSR Congress is set to win all seats in AP. The TDP with 20 of the 23 MLAs remaining stands no chance to win the lone seat it is contesting.
    8:02 AM, 19 Jun
    The contest in Gujarat is a close one as both the BJP and Congress do not have the absolute numbers in the assembly to get all their candidates to win on their own. The BJP has fielded 3 candidates for the four seats, while the Congress has fielded two. The BJP can win two and the Congress 1. There will a tough fight for the fourth seat.
    8:01 AM, 19 Jun
    92 MLAs to have breakfast with Kamal Nath. They will reach at 9 am and will depart along with Nath.
    8:01 AM, 19 Jun
    Seats at stake: Andhra Pradesh-4 Gujarat-4 Jharkhand-2 Rajasthan-3 Madhya Pradesh-3 Manipur-1 Meghalaya-1 Mizoram-1
    12:58 AM, 19 Jun
    The Election Commission (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the voting keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter (MLA) will be screened for body temperature and will have use mask and adhere to social distancing norms.
    12:57 AM, 19 Jun
    The counting of votes for all the 19 seats will be held on the evening of June 19 itself, the Election Commission said. Legislators vote to elect candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.
    12:57 AM, 19 Jun
    In Karnataka, where elections were to be held for four seats, all the candidates -- former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP candidates Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti -- have been declared elected unopposed.
    12:57 AM, 19 Jun
    The election in Manipur is also likely to be interesting following the resignation of nine members of the ruling coalition and the opposition Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government. The BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu.
    12:57 AM, 19 Jun
    Of the 19 seats where polling will be held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.
    12:56 AM, 19 Jun
    Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later the Election Commission announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.
    12:56 AM, 19 Jun
    Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to see a close contest as the two parties — BJP and Congress are engaged in a fierce battle to win maximum seats.
    12:56 AM, 19 Jun
    The polling will begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of the votes will be done on the same day at 5 pm.
    12:56 AM, 19 Jun
    The stage is set for election to 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19. The 18 seats are spread across seven states — four each in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and one each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

