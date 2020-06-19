Rajya Sabha Election 2020 LIVE: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 19: Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be held on Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The polling will begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of the votes will be done on the same day at 5 pm.

