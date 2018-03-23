Rajya Sabha Election 2018 Results Live Updates: Congress' Singhvi wins from West Bengal

Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election has begun at 5 pm.According to initial reports, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley won the RS seat from Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 58 seats in the Upper House to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected. The most-watched state in Rajya Sabha poll is BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party has fielded 9 candidates while the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party one each.
To ensure a win from UP, each candidate would need to get 37 preference votes. With the BJP and allies having 324 MLAs in the UP Legislative Assembly, the BJP will have no problem in sending 8 of its candidates to the Upper House of Parliament. While the elections in Uttar Pradesh are being watched closely, contests are on in six other states as well; West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Telangana.
The counting has evoked curiosity as cross-votings have been reported from Uttar Pradesh. Apart from that, the Karnataka Assembly witnessed a ruckus during the voting as JD (S) and polling official were involved in a verbal spat over wrong voting by two Congress leaders. Rajya Sabha seats due to fall vacant next month are from 16 states. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected.
Here are the LIVE updates of Rajya Sabha election result 2018:
07:17 pm
TDP leader CM Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha consecutively
07:16 pm
Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi wins Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal, says, 'it is humbling and uplifting, it is a result of cooperation between different groups and MLAs.'
07:03 pm
Subhashis Chakraborty of TMC wins from West Bengal. He says,"I do believe in democracy. My priority will be to fight against corruption."
06:57 pm
06:54 pm
TMC candidate Abir Ranjan Biswas wins from West Bengal. Biswas says,"I am at the seventh heaven of delight. This is the brain child of CM Mamata didi. I am very hopeful that I will live up to her expectations."
06:42 pm
Karnataka: "Counting of votes has not started as yet because Janata Dal had complained to EC about some discrepancy. Janata Dal has boycotted the voting now, so that will also enhance our chances of victory," says Home Minister G.Parameshwara
06:35 pm
SP and BSP demand from Election Commission to declare votes of BJP's Nitin Agrawal and BSP's Anil Singh invalid alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent.
06:30 pm
BJP will win under the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah, party candidate Saroj Pandey, who won the Rajya Sabha seat from Chhattisgarh told news agency ANI.
06:28 pm
Kumar Ketkar wins from Maharashtra
06:26 pm
ECI has received a complaint from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha for cancellation of a vote of Prakash Ram, who cross- voted. Further action will be taken by the Commission after receiving Returning Officer's report: Election Commission of India
06:20 pm
BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from Chhattisgarh
06:16 pm
BJP's Anil Baluni wins from Uttarakhand, BJP's Saroj Pandey wins Rajya Sabha Election from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu.
06:03 pm
Election Commission has not given permission to begin counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh for RajyaSabha Elections due to some objections in ballot papers. Counting to begin only after EC gives clearance, reports ANI.
05:54 pm
Arun Jaitley wins from Uttar Pradesh. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, where he was elected to the Upper House in April 2012.
05:22 pm
Counting of votes for 25 seats has begun.For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected.
