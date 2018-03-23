Rajya Sabha Election 2018 Results: BJP wins 9 seats out of 10 in UP; SP wins one

01:08 am
I want to thank all the people who prayed for my victory. This election was different from earlier elections. Everyday it was something or the other fake allegations were made against us, but in the end we won: Dheeraj Sahu, Congress' winning candidate from Jharkhand.
01:07 am
We gave a solid performance with Dheeraj Sahu. Since the time BJP has made the government here & everytime Rajya Sabha elections have happened, they have done something bad everytime, says Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
01:07 am
In Jharkhand, Dheeraj Sahu of Congress wins the second seat of Rajya Sabha. The first seat was won by BJP's Sameer Oraon.
01:07 am
BJP doesn't use such cheap tricks to win elections. BSP should see & introspect that the party that supported them, actually betrayed them at the end: Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh on BSP's allegation.
11:35 pm
BJP used all its money power & their state powers in the voting. They did not let two of our people vote, they were not allowed to come out of the jail. Even when they had the orders from the court & the election commission: Satish Mishra, BSP.
11:35 pm
Celebrations broke out at Uttar Pradesh CM's office following BJP's big win in UP Rajya Sabha elections.
11:12 pm
I am thankful to all those who supported BJP candidates. I thank all BJP MLAs and allies. I congratulate all the winners: Yogi Adityanath
11:11 pm
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after Rajya Sabha election results. He said, this is a major victory in UP. Nine candidates from the BJP have won today's polls. I congratulate them. Once again, people of UP have seen opportunist face of SP. Opportunist parties have been defeated. This is a major victory of UP, he added.
10:56 pm
This is the victory of democracy and it is for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh, said BJP State President, Mahendra Nath Pandey, on Rajya Sabha elections result.
10:51 pm
The results for nine seats for Uttar Pradesh have finally come in. The BJP has won 8 seats and the Samajwadi Party bagged one. SP candidate Jaya Bachchan got 38 seats while all eight BJP candidates got 39 votes each. All eyes are now on the results of the tenth seat.
10:40 pm
In a major setback for Mayawati, BJP candidate Anil Agarwal has been elected to Upper House from Uttar Pradesh, defeating BSP’s BR Ambedkar in the counting of second preference votes, reported News18.
10:04 pm
Two votes, one each from BJP and BSP, found invalid in UP, according to sources.
10:04 pm
Amid reports of cross-voting from members of both ruling BJP and opposition parties, suspense continues for 10th seat of UP.
10:03 pm
In Karnataka, Congress alliance wins 3 seats seats, BJP gets one
09:39 pm
I am very happy to have received the maximum number of votes. Happy with the trust shown in me. It is an honor for me to serve Karnataka & serve my city Bengaluru: Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP after winning Rajya Sabha Elections from Karnataka
09:38 pm
It' an important responsibility. We'll take up debates & discussions very seriously. We'll live up to expectation of national & state leadership. We'll also live up to the expectations of people of state, says Naseer Hussain, Congress after winning Rajyas Sabha Election from Karnataka
08:40 pm
Rajya Sabha poll results Karnataka Total vote counted 184 Rajiv Chandrashekhar BJP won 50 seats. Meanwhile, G Chandrashekhar from Congress won 46 seats, L Hanumantaiah from Congress 44 seats and Syed Nasir Hussain from Congress won 42 seats
08:32 pm
Votes of 2 Karnataka Congress MLAs Kagodu Thimmappa and Baburao Chinchanasur cancelled for violations of provisions. The duo had voted for JD(S) accidentally and cast votes again to Congress candidate. The JD(S) took the matter to the Election Commission
07:17 pm
TDP leader CM Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha consecutively
07:16 pm
Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi wins Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal, says, 'it is humbling and uplifting, it is a result of cooperation between different groups and MLAs.'
07:03 pm
Subhashis Chakraborty of TMC wins from West Bengal. He says,"I do believe in democracy. My priority will be to fight against corruption."
06:57 pm
TDP leader C M Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha consecutively
06:54 pm
TMC candidate Abir Ranjan Biswas wins from West Bengal. Biswas says,"I am at the seventh heaven of delight. This is the brain child of CM Mamata didi. I am very hopeful that I will live up to her expectations."
06:42 pm
Karnataka: "Counting of votes has not started as yet because Janata Dal had complained to EC about some discrepancy. Janata Dal has boycotted the voting now, so that will also enhance our chances of victory," says Home Minister G.Parameshwara
06:35 pm
SP and BSP demand from Election Commission to declare votes of BJP's Nitin Agrawal and BSP's Anil Singh invalid alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent.
06:30 pm
BJP will win under the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah, party candidate Saroj Pandey, who won the Rajya Sabha seat from Chhattisgarh told news agency ANI.
06:28 pm
Kumar Ketkar wins from Maharashtra
06:26 pm
ECI has received a complaint from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha for cancellation of a vote of Prakash Ram, who cross- voted. Further action will be taken by the Commission after receiving Returning Officer's report: Election Commission of India
06:20 pm
BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from Chhattisgarh
06:16 pm
BJP's Anil Baluni wins from Uttarakhand, BJP's Saroj Pandey wins Rajya Sabha Election from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu.
06:03 pm
Election Commission has not given permission to begin counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh for RajyaSabha Elections due to some objections in ballot papers. Counting to begin only after EC gives clearance, reports ANI.
05:54 pm
Arun Jaitley wins from Uttar Pradesh. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, where he was elected to the Upper House in April 2012.
05:22 pm
Counting of votes for 25 seats has begun.For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected.