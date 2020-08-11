YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajya Sabha by-election: BJP names Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for UP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: The BJP on Tuesday fielded Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

    Rajya Sabha by-election: BJP names Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for UP

    The by-election is scheduled to be held on August 24. It was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma. Nishad is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who joined the BJP a few years ago.

      Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

      He looks after the party work in Gorakhpur, the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

      More RAJYA SABHA News

      Read more about:

      rajya sabha bjp politics

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 15:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue