  • search

Raju Shetti warns of 'Satyagraha' against Maharashtra government

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna (SSA) has warned against Maharashtra government's move to bring milk from other states in the wake of demand for price hike for milk farmers. SSA had threatened to block milk supply to prominent cities in Maharashtra from Sunday midnight as a part of their agitation to demand a higher price for cow milk.

    Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna leader Raju Shetti. Courtesy: ANI news
    Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna leader Raju Shetti. Courtesy: ANI news

    Raju Shetti , Hatkanangle MP, said, "Government says that milk would be brought from other states, especially Gujarat and Karnataka. We'll start a 'Satyagraha' & ensure that no milk is brought to from outside. It's the tactic of the govt to disrupt protest by doing this."

    Shetty alleged that police detained workers before they started their protest.

    "Onus of Nagpur incident falls on state government and police. Protests were to begin at 12 am today but police started detaining workers from yesterday morning, went to their houses&verbally abused women. They reacted. We want to protest peacefully, " Shetty said.

    Earlier, workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna stopped vehicles near Pune , and prevented milk from being supplied to nearby cities. The organisation is demanding price hike for milk farmers.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra mumbai swabhimani shetkari sangathna

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue