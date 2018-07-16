Raju Shetti warns of 'Satyagraha' against Maharashtra government

Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna (SSA) has warned against Maharashtra government's move to bring milk from other states in the wake of demand for price hike for milk farmers. SSA had threatened to block milk supply to prominent cities in Maharashtra from Sunday midnight as a part of their agitation to demand a higher price for cow milk.

Raju Shetti , Hatkanangle MP, said, "Government says that milk would be brought from other states, especially Gujarat and Karnataka. We'll start a 'Satyagraha' & ensure that no milk is brought to from outside. It's the tactic of the govt to disrupt protest by doing this."

Shetty alleged that police detained workers before they started their protest.

"Onus of Nagpur incident falls on state government and police. Protests were to begin at 12 am today but police started detaining workers from yesterday morning, went to their houses&verbally abused women. They reacted. We want to protest peacefully, " Shetty said.

Earlier, workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna stopped vehicles near Pune , and prevented milk from being supplied to nearby cities. The organisation is demanding price hike for milk farmers.