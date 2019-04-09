Rajnikanth welcomes mention of river-linking project in BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, Apr 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' which was released yesterday has emphasised on harnessing water resources and makes a mention of ambitious river-linking project.

The interlinking of rivers in the country offers solution to many water related problems faced by India. Interlinking of rivers was the dream project of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The project visualises the inter linking of major rivers in the country with a network of canals to address both the acute shortage of water in many regions as well as floods in some other regions.

"I have been advocating the project of interlinking of rivers since the time AB Vajpayee was the PM, he had accepted my idea. BJP in their 2019 manifesto has promised to undertake the project. People will be happier if this is done," Tamil movies superstar Rajnikanth told the media

Earlier today, reports quoted Rajnikanth as saying that 'he is not supporting any political party' in the upcoming polls.

On the mention of river interlinking in BJP's manifesto, the actor further reportedly said, "This is mentioned in the manifesto. Once if they come to power this should be the first thing they should take up and this will help the people more."

The BJP has promised constitution of a separate authority for linking of rivers in its manifesto. During the summer, while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangama face acute water shortage, many north Indian rivers overflow and cause floods. The interlinking of rivers is aimed at solving both these problems.