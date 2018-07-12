Rajnath to visit Bangladesh from 13 July; discussions on anti-terror cooperation on agenda

New Delhi, July 12: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Bangladesh from 13th July to 15th July.

During the three-day visit, Singh is expected to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discuss various bilateral issues. In his meeting with Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Singh will discuss ways to strengthen the anti-terror mechanism between the two countries and check radicalisation of youths by terrorist groups, the official added.

Singh, who will be accompanied by top officials of the home ministry and Border Security Force, will also discuss how to strengthen the existing mechanism set up to check movement of illegal immigrants, smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition, narcotics and other items through the porus Indo-Bangla border.

The Bangladesh side is expected to raise the issue of their nationals being killed or injured in BSF firing at the border and the illegal transport of drugs into their territory from the Indian side. India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

