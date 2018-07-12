  • search

Rajnath to visit Bangladesh from 13 July; discussions on anti-terror cooperation on agenda

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 12: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Bangladesh from 13th July to 15th July.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    During the three-day visit, Singh is expected to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discuss various bilateral issues. In his meeting with Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Singh will discuss ways to strengthen the anti-terror mechanism between the two countries and check radicalisation of youths by terrorist groups, the official added.

    Singh, who will be accompanied by top officials of the home ministry and Border Security Force, will also discuss how to strengthen the existing mechanism set up to check movement of illegal immigrants, smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition, narcotics and other items through the porus Indo-Bangla border.

    The Bangladesh side is expected to raise the issue of their nationals being killed or injured in BSF firing at the border and the illegal transport of drugs into their territory from the Indian side. India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

    (with PTI inputs)

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh bangladesh sheikh hasina anti terrorism

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue