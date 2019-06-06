  • search
    Rajnath to head panel on Parl Affairs, to be part of 6 govt panels

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 06: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was made a member of two key cabinet committees including security, will also chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and be a part of the all-important panel on political affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    File photo of Rajnath Singh
    The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs takes all important political decisions in the ruling dispensation.

    Singh was made a member of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) earlier and he is now a part of six key panels of the government.

    On Wednesday, Singh was also made a member of two new panels set up by the government -- the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, to propel growth and investment.

    Singh headed the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs in the last government. The panel takes all decisions pertaining to Parliament matters.

