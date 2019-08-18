Jaitley health update: Rajnath Singh, RSS chief visit AIIMS, former FM on ECMO and IABP support

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who visited AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system.

ANI report while quoting sources said that former finance minister Arun Jaitley is on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support, in critical stage at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Cardio-Neuro Centre, Delhi. On urge for dialysis to start.

Leaders cutting across party lines have visited AIIMS since August 9 when Jaitley was admitted to the hospital. Jaitley was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Among others who visited the hospital on Sunday to check on Jaitley's condition are - Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Gautam Gambhir, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Arun Jaitley's health condition since August 10, but a PTI report yesterday said that the 66-year-old leader is critical and on life-support.

[Arun Jaitley on life support; Harsh Vardhan says 'Doctors doing their best']

Among those who visited AIIMS today were Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan also visited the premier hospital to enquire anout Jaitley's health.

"Visited Sh Arun Jaitley ji. I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery," Kejriwal tweeted after visiting AIIMS.

On Saturday also several people visited the hospital to check on his health including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP's Satish Upadhyay, Congress' Abhishek Singhvi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Air Force chief Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, and BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati also visited the hospital.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan and Ashwini Choubey, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone to AIIIMS to enquire about Arun Jaitley's condition.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit last week after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment at the cardio-neuro centre, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

[Arun Jaitley remains critical, top BJP leaders rush to AIIMS]

Earlier this year in May, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Prior to that, he had undergone a renal transplant on May 14, 2018, when he was Union finance minister. Piyush Goyal had stepped in to take charge of the Finance Ministry at the time.

When Jaitley had gone to the United States earlier this year for treatment, Piyush Goyal had presented the last budget of Modi government's first term.

In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Soon after Arun Jaitley was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had paid a visit to the hospital.