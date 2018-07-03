Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 4-5

New Delhi, July 3: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 4-5. He will visit Amarnath shrine on July 5 and also chair a security review meeting in Srinagar.

The meeting is expected to review the impending threats from terrorist outfits active in J&K, particularly to the Amarnath Yatra, and measures taken to neutralise them. Safe and uneventful conduct of the Amarnath pilgrimage is among the top priorities of the security establishment and the Centre and J&K government are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this.

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage which commenced on June 28 will continue till August 26.

The key agenda for Singh's visit is conducting a detailed security review to take stock of the situation in wake of BJP's decision to end its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and imposition of governor's rule in the state.

Singh will also hold political-level discussions with governor N N Vohra.

