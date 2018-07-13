  • search

Rajnath Singh to visit Bangladesh today; anti-terror cooperation, security on agenda

    New Delhi, July 13: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Bangladesh today. According to officials, Home Minister and his Bangladeshi counterpart will hold talks on various issues including security, border management, cooperation in countering illegal activities and travel arrangements.

    During the visit, Singh will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and will hold a bilateral discussion on various issues like anti-terror cooperation, attempts by terror groups to radicalise youth and the constant inflow of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from across the border.

    The Rohingya issue is also expected to figure in the meeting.

    Tomorrow, the Home Minister will visit Rajshahi to jointly inaugurate the Bangladesh-India Friendship Building at the Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah. During his stay in Bangladesh, Singh will co-chair the 6th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Home Minister Level Talks.

    The Union Home Minister will be accompanied by some of the top officials of the Home Ministry.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
