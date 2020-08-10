Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Dehi, Aug 10: A day after announcing a ban on the import off 101 defence items, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday will launch the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah', at 3:30 pm today. The Raksha Mantri office informed of this event via a tweet last night.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will launch 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah' at 3.30 pm tomorrow," the tweet read.

On August 9, the defence minister had announced that the Defence Ministry will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production while stating it as a big step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliance) in defence.

In a series of tweets last evening, Singh had said that the Defence Ministry has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year, he had said