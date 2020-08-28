Rajnath Singh to formally induct Rafales into IAF on September 10

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Rafale fighter aircraft will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala air base by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on September 10.

French Defence Minister, Florence Parly will also be invited for the event, ANI reported.

The news agency while quoting sources said that the induction ceremony would be held after the return of the Defence Minister from Russia, where he is scheduled to attend the meeting of the Defence ministers of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation from September 4 to 6.

"The Rafale aircraft induction ceremony would be held on September 10 with Singh as the chief guest. The French Defence Minister is also being sent an invitation to attend the event to mark the strategic friendship between the two countries, the report also said.

Five Rafale fighter aircraft arrived in India from France on July 29. They have already started extensive training within hours of touching down. The Rafales are part of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force.

The Rafales have already flown over the Ladakh region and have been familiarising with the terrain over which they have to fly in different parts of the country. The five Rafales which arrived include three single seaters and two twin seaters.