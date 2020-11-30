YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajnath Singh reviews development works in Lucknow

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Nov 30: Defence minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed various developmental projects here.

    Rajnath Singh

    Singh visited Kisan Path and Terhi Pulia areas where various developmental works are underway and also took round of the flyover connecting Lalkuan locality with Aishbgah.

    According to a statement issued by the Lucknow BJP, Singh first visited Kisan Path and inspected 12-km long Sultanpur Road.

    The construction work of 10.11 km of this road, amounting Rs 297 crore, has been completed by the Public Works Department.

    During his visit to Kisan Path, the Union minister stopped at various places and interacted with the people and farmers.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X