Rajnath Singh reviews development works in Lucknow

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Nov 30: Defence minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed various developmental projects here.

Singh visited Kisan Path and Terhi Pulia areas where various developmental works are underway and also took round of the flyover connecting Lalkuan locality with Aishbgah.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow BJP, Singh first visited Kisan Path and inspected 12-km long Sultanpur Road.

The construction work of 10.11 km of this road, amounting Rs 297 crore, has been completed by the Public Works Department.

During his visit to Kisan Path, the Union minister stopped at various places and interacted with the people and farmers.