Rajnath Singh in Parliament says, 'Government has not diluted SC/ST Act'

A day after Dalit violence in which at least 10 people were killed across states over the Supreme Court's recent verdict on SC/ST Act, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh sought to clarify the government's stand over the raging issue.

While Speaking in Lok Sabha amid chants of 'we want justice' from the Opposition, Rajnath Singh said,''the Modi government has done nothing to dilute the provisions of SC/ST Act. In fact, we have strengthened the act. We have introduced provisions for the protection of victims, who are already suffered enough. Moreover, if officials are found lacking in their response to a complaint filed by anybody, we want action initiated against them as well."

The Home Minister further said,''I wish to assure you that our government is fully committed to the welfare of SCs and STs. Our government is fully committed to protect the interest of the SC/ST community."

He also said that the government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court within six days of the judgement by the apex court. The petition is scheduled to be heard at 2 PM in the top court today. The Lok Sabha was eventually adjourned for the day following Rajnath's statement.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day