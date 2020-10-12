Rajnath Singh inaugurates BRO-built 44 major bridges across 7 states/UTs

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has on Monday inaugurated 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, via video-conferencing.

These bridges are built in border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of the bridges are in strategically important areas and they will help the armed forces in ensuring quick movement of troops and weapons.

The foundation Stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on the road to Tawang will also be laid during this event. The tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time to Tawang.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG, BRO, said, "We have sped up conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism and speedier movement of our strategic forces."

In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 40-50 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years, added Harpal Singh.

The government has been trying to reinforce infrastructure in border areas through extensive road and bridge-building.

The Chinese and Indian armies have been embroiled in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May and the Indian side is preparing for a long haul through winter.

The Centre has increased funding for border road development projects and raised the allocation for maintenance of border roads.

Funding for road development projects in border areas has been raised from Rs 340 crore to Rs 440 crore in the current financial year.

The budget for maintenance of border roads has gone up from Rs 120 crore to Rs 220 crore. This is the second revision of funding for border roads in the fiscal year; in June, the ministry of road transport and highways raised the allocation for border road maintenance by four times to Rs 120 crore.