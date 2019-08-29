Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: HM inaugurates the 26th ‘Kisan-Jawan Vigyan Mela’

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 28: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Ladakh today where he the 26th 'Kisan-Jawan Vigyan Mela'.

The Home Minister will attend a DRDO event and take stock of the situation on the ground post the scrapping of Article 370. This is the first visit of any Central Minister to the region after the PM Modi-led government on August 5 decided to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

As per latest updates, Singh inaugurated the 26th 'Kisan-Jawan Vigyan Mela' in Leh on Thursday.

People of Ladakh are said to be happy with the Centre's decision to make the region a separate union territory. Singh is expected to hold parleys with both locals and military officials deployed in the area, reports quoting the officials said. It must be recalled that China had opposed the BJP-led Centre's move to make Ladakh a union territory.

"Leaving New Delhi for Leh, where I shall be attending a programme organised by @DRDO_India (sic)," the Defence Minister tweeted this morning.

The minister would also be attending a fair in which research-generated farming technology would be showcased. Fair is being organised at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research. The main purpose of the event is to share research-generated farming technology with locals of Ladakh.

In June, Rajnath had visited Ladakh soon after assuming the post and laid a wreath at the Siachen War memorial.

What is the Vigyan Mela all about:

The Defence Minister inaugrated Vigyan Mela, which would showcase crops and grains suitable for growing in high altitude areas. The science fair is being organised at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research.

A senior Defence Ministry official said the event is being organised to share research-generated farming technology with locals of Ladakh to make their life easier. The fair will showcase agricultural products developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO).

These include grains, cereals, fruits and seeds that have been developed through research to withstand adverse weather conditions in high altitude. An official said that after the fair, there will be the transfer of technology from the DRDO to civilians which is of use to them. The entire exercise is aimed at making the life of local citizens of Ladakh easier, a NewsonAir report said.

A NewsonAir reported quoted sources as saying that the Minister is scheduled to hold discussions with top military brass in Ladakh about the threat perception to the region from Pakistan following the withdrawal of special category status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister will be inaugurating the 26th Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela at Defence Institute Of High Altitude Research ( DIHAR) during his visit. DIHAR is the research unit of DRDO in Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy. DIHAR is helping the farmers in revolutionising the Agriculture in cold desert region Ladakh.